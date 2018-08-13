About 100 years ago, just after World War I, fascism began spreading throughout the world. The most notable countries affected were Germany, Italy and Japan. History shows us as fascism grew it led directly to World War Two. To preserve democracy the “Greatest Generation” battled six years to gain victory. The cost was extremely high.
Today, we cannot forget their sacrifices but rather use them to remember that history tends to repeat itself. Shall we again march to yet another folly? Do we wish to remain the symbol of democracy and justice in the world? If we are to preserve democracy and freedom for everyone then we must remind our leaders of history’s lessons. We simply need to say no to hatred, no to racism, no to misogyny, no to xenophobia and recognize fascism as the most destructive force the world has ever known.
Craig Civalier
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.