Longtime protector, Yellowstone Superintendent Wenk is fired, Zinke has taken protections from grizzly bears in Greater Yellowstone Park. An ill-advised trophy hunt is scheduled to start Sept. 1, and we need your help to tell Zinke: Stop It. Here's why.
Decisions made without review about how Climate Change has affected our forests and wildlife are wrong. Western forests are beset by drought, disease, wildfires and pests like pine beetles that thrive in warm weather and kill trees. An important part of grizzly diet is pine nuts. Grizzlies regenerate forest soil and restart the process of carbon sequestration which actually pulls carbon dioxide from our polluted air and traps it in the soil!!
More wildlife roaming free in the Greater Yellowstone area equals better soil from their fertilizer and the start of land-based control of Climate Change! Female grizzlies don't replace themselves quickly: 10 years. Plans to destroy them will adversely affect genetic diversity. Humans encroach upon the less than 5% of former grizzly habitats in Greater Yellowstone.
Sue Thorne
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.