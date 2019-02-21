Medicare A is supposed to cover hospital fees. We have discovered that my wife's emergency appendectomy last fall at Tucson Medical Center was not covered by Medicare because she was only in the hospital for one night (two full days but not two nights) - Medicare only covers hospital charges if a person stays two nights or more. TMC had notified her of this after the fact.
In any case my wife has just been notified by Medicare they will pay nothing of her charges which amount to well over $24,000.00 for a one-night stay. Fortunately she has other insurance that will negotiate with TMC, including over some charges for pharmaceuticals billed at $300 a pop when her insurance co-pay is $5. But this is an alert regarding the expectations from Medicare coverage for recipients, especially if they have no other insurance.
Charles Smith
North side
