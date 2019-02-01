Dear Ms. McSally,
It has come to my attention that you had chosen to keep 800,000 of your fellow Americans "hostage." I hope the next time you run for office this part of your resume you love to trot out to the voting public is told. Oh, correction, you didn't win your current office, did you?
We all know and have easy access to your voting record. We know that lock step is part of military training, but you are no longer in the military and the people who did not vote you into office still depend on you to make the right decisions.
My father, who has now passed, spent 20 years in the military. He served in Vietnam, being exposed to Agent Orange. He came back and spent another 20 years serving the public as an 'Airport Cop', before he proudly retired. Now that is how you serve your country.
Cindy Randall
East side
