I thought it would be interesting to share a text message I received recently from a friend who lives in Hermosillo, a college-educated, upper middle class Mexican professional who until recently has commiserated with me about the politics of Donald Trump. The message, translated below, suggests that even politicians one dislikes may be right on certain issues...
"Now reality has come upon us.... and the Central American migrants, who entered by force, they have been given succor, refuge and food, and turned out to be very demanding.... we continue being the narrow end of the funnel with politicians who don’t want to bother anybody, and we are the ones who suffer the same as always.... if these caravans aren’t stopped, they will just keep coming, Mexico will fill up with undesirable people, we have many of our own people who are in bad shape and yet we want to solve the problems of others..."
Jefferson Chambers
West side
