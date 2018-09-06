The son of a 19-year-old, abandoned by his father, is adopted by a successful couple and goes to university where he succeeds at playing a game. He rises to the top of his sport, but on being benched, feels sorry for himself and sits while everyone else stands. When approached as to why, he mutters something about how unfair it all is; something his girlfriend is really into.
This nonspecific, childish behavior is catapulted to national upheaval for profit by the media and a large corporation brands him. Having been manipulated, and enriched, he is hailed as hero for his independence.
Millions of people feel rightly insulted, their leisure activity now stinking with politics, for more corporate gain, and the warriors for racial harmony and economic justice now have the most ludicrous tale to tell of their great success against the establishment. Be manipulated, Just do it.
David Slater
Foothills
