In 1729, Jonathan Swift wrote a satirical essay entitled "A Modest Proposal," wherein he suggested that the impoverished Irish might solve their economic crisis by selling their children as food to Ireland's rich land owners. Today, our president claims that we too face a crisis. This one is at our southern border and he is demanding $5.7 billion to erect a wall to solve the problem of illegal entry into our country.
Here is a modest proposal to more economically and effectively address this issue. Why not employ M14 anti personnel mines along the entire border? There are many advantages to be realized. They are relatively inexpensive, may be placed even in the most difficult terrain, and possibly might reduce the number of Border Patrol officers required.
I've read that, as of 2010, our government retained a stockpile of 1.5 million mines, held in reserve for emergency use. Surely, one of Trump's henchmen must have toyed with this idea.
Alan Dankwerth
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.