A modest proposal: offer Mexico annexation as a U.S. territory a la Puerto Rico. This moves a potential 1,950-mile border wall with Mexico to an easily defended 700-mile border wall with Guatamala and Belize.
It would provide U.S. corporations with a vast talented, willing, and cheap labor pool, allow U.S. law enforcement to hit the Mexican drug cartels where they live and, last but not least, give the NFL another expansion team in Mexico City.
Alternatively, we might provide Central American countries with the tools to transform their economies and political systems to obviate the need of their citizens to take such a long hike.
David Stringer
East side
