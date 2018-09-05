At the National Cathedral we heard leaders from both parties decrying the loss of decency and integrity in our president by speaking in support of the American founding documents and beliefs which enshrine the dignity of mankind, and the principles upon which this nation is founded. They did so as they praised the character, principles, and life of Sen. McCain, whose life contrasted so much with Trump’s sorry approach.
Previously, Trump, in his petty and vindictive way, raised the American flag to full staff in a gesture that betrayed the veterans he courts so avidly, and many of his followers. He displayed that particular insensitivity, callousness, and self-absorption we have seen so often in him. Perhaps Republican politicians will heed the call to speak out against his assaults on our institutions, press, and legal system, but I’m not optimistic. Where is the shame?
Norman Epstein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.