The last month has brought us revelations that Donald Trump told the IRS that he lost more than a billion dollars over a decade -- a decade during which he published a book about how me made millions in real estate deals.
And in the middle of the month Trump's White House refused to join an international move against online hate speech. It cited the need to protect the freedom of the press and of free expression.
Right. Isn't this the same president who routinely trashes the news media and who haws shown little regard for free speech (think protesting NFL players and whiny tweets about "Saturday Night Live")?
The irony is getting pretty deep here. Or should we call it hypocrisy? As his favorite news source used to say, we report, you decide.
Joe Mc McDermott
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.