Re: the online letter to the editor "Child abuse in the Catholic Church."
I agree with the letter writer when he stated there is no doctrinal reason for celibacy in the church.
In Genesis God states "It is not good for Man to be alone" and proclaimed "Be fruitful and multiply. And though apostle Paul states, "I say to the unmarried and to widows: it is good for them if they remain even as I am; but if they cannot exercise self-control, let them marry . . . it is better than to burn with passion" (I Corinthians 7:8, 9), he's careful to distinguish between God's commandments and his own opinions (v. 8, 10, 12, 25) a response to the practical necessities of his immediate situation of persecution and hardship (verse 26).
Where I disagree however, is the molestation of children which have nothing to do with with blocked sexual needs but rather a twisted, ugly need to hurt children. They'll come to their reckoning on Judgement Day and may God have mercy on their souls.
Cara Lee
Southeast side
