RE: the March 30 article "Trump surprises aides, allies with unceremonious decrees."
We’ve entered a new, more dangerous phase with this president. Beyond his constant lying, profound ignorance, and racist incitements, we are facing his incipient senility.
Memory loss and slowness come to everyone as we age. Trump’s behavior can’t be excused as deliberately disruptive. He regularly undercuts and works against his own interests.
Example: He stepped on the good news about the end of Mueller’s investigation by attacking the ACA, bad politically for him and all Republicans and great for Democrats. He was cajoled into this by extremist Mike Mulvaney and his own mindless eagerness to insult “OBAMAcare.” Old people are often malleable and obsessive this way.
Example: His inability to wait to make those announcements effective was not the move of a master politician but an old man who must say whatever comes into his head.
Who’s running the country?
Karen Owsowitz
Northwest side
