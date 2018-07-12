Thank you Democrats in genera , and thank you Hillary Clinton in particular, for allowing Donald Trump to become president. Thank you, Harry Reid, for paving the way for a simple majority vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice. And thank you, Chuck Schumer and Maxine Watters, for finally revealing the Democrat plan for electoral victory: Impeach Donald Trump, abolish ICE and open the borders, re-establish the administrative state to reign in private sector growth, pass legislation to regulate the weather, and raise taxes on the undeserving wealthy.
That's the way to get back to the glory days of 1.5 percent GDP growth. Because there's just too much consuming going on here.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
