Re: the Feb. 23 letter to the editor "Editor misses the mark on what is vulgar."

"Non sequitur" regularly addresses important issues in a way only a comic can — often subtly, occasionally directly. I look forward to the "lessons" to be learned from reading this strip each morning. So what a great disappointment to read that it will be dropped for what I consider a "minor" infraction. Wiley gets a "life sentence" from the Star for an infraction no worse than those regularly expressed by our president. Please reconsider and grant him a "pardon."

Don Slack

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

