A psychiatrist I worked with years ago relayed 'the most important person in your world needs to be yourself, so when you look in the mirror the person facing you needs to be someone you look up to and respect because if you don't respect yourself it's hard to imagine others will.'
Pathological liars don't respect themselves. They feel no guilt in what they do. Healthy people feel guilt. Guilt is the internal control that keeps healthy people in line. Pathological liars conscience looks like Swiss Cheese. They do whatever they want knowing they're not going to be bothered by it. They are cunning, sharp, know what people want to hear, tell them what they want to hear, knowing it's a total lie. Weak people are attracted to them because they're exciting to be around.
Prisons are full of pathological liars.
Jim Dreis
East side
