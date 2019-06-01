President Trump's regime of somewhat funny yet evil and demonic rule has morphed into a Theater of the Ridiculous. The appointment of John Bolton as National Security Adviser would be better called War Monger Extreme.
President Trump's numerous bone spurs, now healed by hours walking on his golf clubs, might even don the military attire of a warier and lead our all voluntary military men and women in a great military parade when the fighting ended.. Win or lose, it wouldn't matter. It's the parade, the show that counts....look at me; I'm so perty....and rich, don't forget,RICH!!!That's the real measure of ones life...being rich.
I'm a rather senior citizen, Tucson HS class of '54. In all my years and a 30 year career as a civilian with our military abroad, I have never encountered the likes of D J Trump...and I have encountered some doozies, I hope I never will.
.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.