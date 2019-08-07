While i admire your passion for many ideas that would make this a better democracy, I believe it is time to set your egos aside to save our nation from the disaster that would be the reelection of Trump. As a veteran of the George McGovern campaign, I can testify that extreme liberalism doesn't sell well in this country. Honest incremental change in health care, immigration, college debt, in world relations can plant the seeds for the revolution we are seeking without scaring away moderates. That's what won back the House in 2018. I am pleading with you all to work together and create a realistic vision that we can all live with or we will end up with 4 more years of Trump, McConnell blocking even these incremental changes.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.