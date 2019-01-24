A poem of prediction of what will befall

A wanna-be despot who wanted a wall

Humpty Trumpy says a wall is a need

To keep out rascals and killers who flee’d

If I don’t get it, He’s proud to say

I’ll shut down the country for many a day

If he don’t get it, what will he do?

Maybe find another country to screw.

The saga is ending, no need to cry

His past deeds will get him, come this July

Humpty Trumpy wanted a wall

Humpty Trumpty had a great fall

All Mitch’s flunkies and all of the Trumpkins

Couldn’t put Humpty Trumpty together again

Amen!

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

