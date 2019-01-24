A poem of prediction of what will befall
A wanna-be despot who wanted a wall
Humpty Trumpy says a wall is a need
To keep out rascals and killers who flee’d
If I don’t get it, He’s proud to say
I’ll shut down the country for many a day
If he don’t get it, what will he do?
Maybe find another country to screw.
The saga is ending, no need to cry
His past deeds will get him, come this July
Humpty Trumpy wanted a wall
Humpty Trumpty had a great fall
All Mitch’s flunkies and all of the Trumpkins
Couldn’t put Humpty Trumpty together again
Amen!
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.