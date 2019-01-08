As a former Vietnam Marine artillery forward observer I am deeply offended by the current commander-in-chief pandering and misspeaking to our troops in Iraq. A lot has changed since my 1965-66 Vietnam tour to bring our armed forces to technical superiority and enhanced firepower with higher pay.
However, when the commander-in-chief speaks about a pay raise that never happened (10 percent in 2018) and claiming no pay raises in 10 years (small pay raises have recently occurred every year) he loses support among veterans and troops who know the score and their pay. To add insult to falsehoods, he interjects politics (condemning democrats and signing red hats) into our armed forces.
Separating politics from our armed forces is good policy and the law. Our armed forces act and protect all Americans, regardless of politics.
Bert Gustafson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.