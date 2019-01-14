Mitch McConnell has proven to be the most dark and destructive force we have had in the Senate in my memory. He started out on Barack Obama's first day of office by announcing that his first (and apparently only) order of business was to see that President Obama not be re-elected. But he was. For eight years he thwarted every effort by President Obama to carry on the work of the nation, thus necessitating his need to turn to executive orders.
For McConnell at that time it was his interests first, GOP ideology second, and the nation's concerns third. With Donald Trump in the White House, his priorities have shifted. Trump's interests first, McConnell's interests second (how much in Russian oligarch funds has he thus far received?), GOP ideology third — and the people's work a distant third. Mr. McConnell seems to have forgotten the meaning of his oath of office. The 2020 elections will not come soon enough for this very concerned citizen.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.