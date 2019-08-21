Re: the August 18 letter "A proposed addendum to the 2nd Amendment."
There is no federal act outlawing short-barreled shotguns and fully automatic weapons. An applicant can pay $200 for a tax stamp and be vetted for 6-8 months, and then be entitled to buy these restricted items. Because of these restrictions, however, the purchase of fully automatic weapons is limited to persons of wealth. A Thompson submachine gun, for example, which sold over the counter for $225 in 1933, will probably set you back $25,000 or more. A deactivated Sten gun, which cost $15 in 1957, will go for about $8,500.
Peter Caroline
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.