Re: the Aug. 9 brief "Man breaks his legs jumping border wall."
A person attempting to enter the U.S. illegally broke their legs falling from the wall on Mexican border. He was then transferred to Palm Springs for medical treatment for the broken legs and possible neck injury, so that afterwards he can be deported back to where he came from at U.S. expense. If we invited people to visit our house and they broke their legs on the way, what would happen? Interesting how U.S. policy differs.
Dave Locey
Foothills
