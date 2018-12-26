I did not vote for Martha McSally in the November election, but I applaud her appointment to the Senate by Governor Ducey. Why? Almost half the voters in Arizona indicated they wanted her to be our senator. When she was in the active military she had no choice but to follow the orders of her commander-in-chief. If those orders were anathema to her she had the option of resigning her commission. Now, as a senator, she has the rare opportunity to publicly denounce the orders of the commander-in-chief. Everything she fought for as a combat pilot is about to become unravelled. She put her life on the line for our country and knows war strategy far better than Donald Trump who was elected commander-in-chief by a minority of the registered voters in our country. She earned her silver eagle. Martha, stand up for our country, not the narcissist who believes he knows more about military strategy than our generals.
Philip Fleishman M.D.
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.