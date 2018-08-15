According to "Psychology Today" there is a mental impairment known a Crazy Maker. Here is an synopsis of one of their articles. There are basically three types called Stealth-bombers, Drama-cultivators, and the granddaddy of them all the Narcissists.
The narcissistic crazy-makers exhibit these types of behavior. 1) They cannot empathize with anyone. 2) They only feel their own wants and needs. 3) They are emotionally stunted, like a perpetually demanding two-year old. 4) They can be extremely charming and charismatic. 5) They are able to mimic compassion briefly to get their needs met. 6) They expect only the best, demanding trophy-relationships, endless objects of success. 7) They try to control everyone around them. 8) They have disdain for emotions in others and think less of people around them. 9) They will use every tactic that is available to gain control.
Does this summation of the mental defect remind you of anyone?
James Galvin
Sahuarita
