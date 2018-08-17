After reading the book "Democracy In Chains" I was amazed how quickly the Republican conservatives reacted to the Supreme Court's 1954 ruling of Brown vs Board of Education as unconstitutional. That was the beginning of the incremental objective to completely take control of every aspect of governments in the United States.
I became aware of that objective in the 1980s, when Republicans didn't strive for governor of a state they only worked to secure Secretary Of State since that office controls the voting. I saw how Republicans placed electronic voting machines in Ohio in 2000 and the owner of that factory said that he was going to make sure that George W. Bush won the election. And he did. Now that Republicans control every aspect of the Federal Government, and most state governments they are very close to declaring a Constitutional Convention where they can basically change the U.S. Constitution to reflect their philosophies.
Bernie Goodman
Southwest side
