To the Editor:
So Jon Stewart is frustrated with the inability of Congress to solve the problem of 9/11 first responders and survivors after that horrific event. There are millions of Americans who feel the same way. It's as if our legislators are being intimidated by this administration's steady barrage of hate, fear and mistrust that has left Congress sitting on their brains instead of doing what they were elected to do. Remember this when Election Day rolls around and vote these cowards out of office. To paraphrase an old adage offered by FDR: 'The only thing we have to fear is President Donald J. Trump and his dangerous style of 'leadership.' Wake up, Congress. Wake up, America. It's later than you think! This just in...Congress just voted to fully fund the first responders and survivors bill. Good work, Jon Stewart! Celebrities CAN make a difference!
Herb Stark
Downtown
