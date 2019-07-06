The money being used by Mr. Trump to pay for his political rally on July 4, can be called redistributed by the media, but doing what he is doing used to be called misappropriation of funds. The money earmarked for maintaining our countries National Monuments was taken from the tax payers for that purpose, and not for whatever purpose this egotist believes he deserves. As journalists, you all used to hold the government officials accountable for things like this. I'm sure FOX News is telling everyone how patriotic misappropriating these funds is for the country, but the very fact that FOX calls themselves news journalists when they are basically State TV, says more than I could. Trump, Pence, McConnell, Pelosi and, staying close to home, McSally, could all use to remember that they took an oath to represent all people in their area of government, not just their party.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.