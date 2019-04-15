Every day we hear more about of the hoards of people entering the USA illegally with little or no real resistance from our
government. The Democrats are providing ladders and voter registration cards. The Republicans are wringing their hands and declaring "Something has to be done". Meanwhile we Americans will be forced to feed, clothe, house, educate, provide medical treatment and in some cases compete with low cost grey market labor. It doesn't appear that our politicians are giving this problem a high priority since so many of them are busy preparing for the next election. Are new immigration laws the answer? It's too late for that. With the current push for progressive/socialism on top of this immigration nightmare you can say "Good Bye" to what was a noble experiment for over 200 years. As a conservative, this is a bitter pill to swallow.
Tom Vana
Marana
