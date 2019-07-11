Re: the July 9 article "America should use immigration reform as a shining light."
I commend attorney Alfredo Estrada for his balanced and perceptive column on immigration reform.
Building on the theme that immigration enforcement and fairness should be the bedrock of any real s reform, he presents a cogent set of recommendations that would provide a pathway to citizenship for "Dreamers", transfer current immigration courts from the Dept of Justice to a separate Immigration Court with a trial and appellate division, bring an end to family separations and detention of children, and strengthen operations and funding for our border security and ports of entry in a humane manner.
Indeed, Mr. Estrada's column should re required reading for the president and his cabinet, and all members of both houses of congress.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.