The Republican Party owes a big thank you to third-party (Greens, Libertarians, etc) voters. Just as they helped Trump defeat Hilary by tossing their “principled” votes in the bin in 2016, they have now helped many Republicans win toss-up seats in several very close races, seats that make a difference in whether public education gets funded, whether the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid get gutted, and whether the environment gets protected. Let’s not leave out control of gun violence and the twin darlings of the Republican Party: gerrymandering and voter suppression. Thanks, folks, for your willingness to vote for fringe candidates who have zero chance of winning! Sincerely, the GOP.
Cheryl Blum
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.