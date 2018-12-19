For a couple weeks I have been mentally preparing a blistering letter to the editor blasting Gov. Ducey for appointing Martha McSally to fill out McCain’s Senate term. I hated McSally’s negative campaign and her pandering to Trump. The appointment of the losing senate candidate to fill McCain’s term did not seem either fair or keeping faith with the voters. My intention in writing to the editor was to declare not to vote for either again.
Then I read Tim Steller’s column with his take on Ducey’s decision. I had not considered the question of who else could Ducey appoint and would they be good for the state. After reading the column and pondering the “who else” question, I intend to watch McSally's actions for the next two years. She is starting from a bad behavior position as a knee-jerk Trump supporter, but I will wait to see if she can be good for the state (and the country).
Peter McCray
Foothills
