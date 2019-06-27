Congratulations to the editors of the Orlando Sentinel for their courage in publishing a "Not Trump" endorsement for the 2020 Presidential campaign. Like a good sentinel, they notified Florida readers of the red-hatted army incited by fear and hate that has begun another campaign in their city. Any loss in subscribers is worth their saying that “After 2½ years we’ve seen enough. Enough of the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies.”
One hopes that other papers will react the same way to future rallies and the Republican Party will show equal courage in offering candidates and programs that address 21st Century challenges, not fear-mongering calls for a past that never was. At the same time, the Democratic Party must avoid a "Not Trump" campaign and offer candidates that address real issues while maintaining American core values.
Frank Hartline
Foothills
