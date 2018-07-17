Let me try and get this straight: President Trump has REJECTED the National Intelligence Agency, the CIA and Congressional (and many other agencies) findings that Russia was involved in disruption of our country's 2016 national election's and ACCEPTED Putin's claim that Russia was not involved. Something is very wrong here, dangerously wrong.
Explanation: 1) Putin has videos of Trump and his various sexual exploits while in Russia. 2) Trump is a KGB agent. 3) Trump is having a secret affair with Putin. 4) Our president is even stupider than anyone realized.
All four scenarios are possible.
John Barthelme
Sierra Vista
