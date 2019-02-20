Re: the Feb. 18 guest column "All life should be protected, so I will shout out to save babies."
To writer Karen Petersen, I say abortion is a simple topic. Your doctor does not write laws, which means that your legislator has no business in interfering in a private medical discussion between a woman and her doctor. However, it is also NOT a simple topic. For details, read Jodi Picoult's book, "A Spark of Light" and/or Katie Watson's book, "Scarlet A: The Ethics, Law, and Politics of Ordinary Abortion."
Ironically, abortions go UP when Republicans are in office, and DOWN when Democrats are in office. I also know several people who voted for Donald Trump (the least qualified president we have ever had) because the thought he opposed abortion. He doesn't. I'm "pro-life" in the same sense that sister Joan Chittister is. Look her up some time.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.