Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham and conservative pundits who call for the president to declare a national emergency along the border are willing to ignore the constitutional separation of powers in order to give President Trump his dubious wall. By doing so, Republicans are willing to abdicate their responsibilities under the Constitution and reward a president who has backed himself into a corner to keep a questionable campaign promise. Funny, there was no emergency for Republicans when they controlled all branches of government!
So if this tactic by the president works, who is to say what the next emergency is to be? Perhaps a "deep state" conspiracy to bring down the president? How about and emergency over voter fraud in the next national election? Think it can't happen? The Republican party you and I grew up with no longer exists, replaced by a party that is willing to ignore lies and make excuses for a president who exhibits consistent bad behavior. Perhaps they don't want the president to look foolish!
Bob Tarpchinoff
West side
