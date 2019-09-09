Re: the September 3 letter "Red-flag laws head off crises before they begin."

Decrying the Slippery Slope, one writer suggested judges issue STOP "Red Flag" orders on automobiles, since they can be used as weapons. I laughed because that's exactly what we do. Doctors can report potentially impaired patients to the DMV, requiring them to retake the driving test. Drive drunk or recklessly too often, and a judge will take away your license, even if you haven't hurt anyone yet. Continue to drive, and they will impound your car.

Maybe we should combine the two - if you are declared too hot-headed, irresponsible, or unstable to drive, then you also can't have a gun. Responsible gun owners have added incentive to drive safely, and people don't have to die before we confiscate a gun. Wins all around.

The writer said legislation should focus on the person, not the gun. STOP intervention does that, letting families protect their own, and it's only slightly slippery. I hope he finds comfort in that.

Gail Gibbs

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

