Re: the September 3 letter "Red-flag laws head off crises before they begin."
Decrying the Slippery Slope, one writer suggested judges issue STOP "Red Flag" orders on automobiles, since they can be used as weapons. I laughed because that's exactly what we do. Doctors can report potentially impaired patients to the DMV, requiring them to retake the driving test. Drive drunk or recklessly too often, and a judge will take away your license, even if you haven't hurt anyone yet. Continue to drive, and they will impound your car.
Maybe we should combine the two - if you are declared too hot-headed, irresponsible, or unstable to drive, then you also can't have a gun. Responsible gun owners have added incentive to drive safely, and people don't have to die before we confiscate a gun. Wins all around.
The writer said legislation should focus on the person, not the gun. STOP intervention does that, letting families protect their own, and it's only slightly slippery. I hope he finds comfort in that.
Gail Gibbs
Oro Valley
