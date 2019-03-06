Humbly submitted, with apologies to fans of Shakespeare:
Advanced by ignorance and selfish pride,
A cancer blooming in the nation glows,
Supported by the fools who choose to hide
The narcissism in the Whitehouse grows.
Like water seeking out the lowest spot,
Our nation’s standards sink to greater troughs;
A dream of merit, seeming gone to pot,
Fox “news” shares lies and ev’ry scholar scoffs.
Have moral thoughts and acts been redefined,
So that the search for facts is now passé?
If seeking proof of statements is maligned,
Our chance of future peace is gone away.
I hope before our total system’s broke,
That politician’s lies will ne’er be spoke.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.