An open letter to Ivanka Trump (because I don't tweet): In reference to Larry Nassar (the US Olympic Gymnastics doctor) and his molestation of hundreds of young women, you tweeted that "There is a special place in hell for people that molest young girls". Is there also a special place in hell for someone that kidnaps children from their parents and puts them in cages, for months now, with no end in sight? Or is it the same place?
Kimberly Bittner
Southeast side
