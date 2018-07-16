Vladimir Putin's dreams came true in Helsinki. As if president Trump’s attacks on U.S. allies leading up to the summit weren’t offensive enough, at the joint presser Trump assailed the Mueller investigation, moments after Putin mocked the idea of “so-called” Russian meddling. (And renewed his bizarre offer to help the U.S. with cyber security. Talk about the fox guarding the hen house!)
For weeks now, Trump has signaled his submission to the Russian president, repeating Putin’s denial of Russian interference. This despite the U.S. Intelligence community and the Justice Department's affirmation of the cyber attack. After Friday's detailed indictments, it is still stunning to witness Trump's complete surrender to a foreign adversary. In front of Putin and for the entire world to see. Imagine president George W. Bush capitulating in such a manner after 9/11 and then boasting of his desire to repair relations with al-Qaeda.
Linda Stanley
East side
