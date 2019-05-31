A writer who supports AG Barr is livid about certain words used by others to describe Barr. Another Barr supporter takes issue with this paper even publishing such opinions. HMMM, sounds like censorship to me. This page is for all opinions, excluding threats or other anti-social writing.
It does not surprise me that neither writer offers one counterpoint to why Barr should not be debased. I can only come to two reasons for that lack; 1. There are no arguments he is an honest, upright man. 2. Trump news has not spoon-fed the supporters with another untruth to give them Barr talking points.
Smear is defined as “To tell lies and deceive people”, in the MACMILLAN Dictionary. There are other definitions as well, but all deal with spreading untruths. If Barr’s supporters do not like what he is called, they should provide evidence that he is working for us rather than Trump. The acts of Barr support that he is Trump’s lackey, not our AG.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
