There seems to be some concern about the president not being able to handle his presidential duties if he were to be indicted of a crime or crimes. This is an issue that has received some attention during the current Senate confirmation hearing of Judge Kavanaugh.
The 25th Amendment allows the president to temporarily remove himself from office and for the vice president to become acting president. When the president is ready to resume the duties of his office, he simply declares that he is ready to resume those duties.
Therefore, it appears that there is very little reason for any Supreme Court justice to worry that a president cannot handle the duties of the office if he were indicted with a crime. If the president believes that he is overwhelmed, he can temporarily give up his powers. Everyone should review the totality of the 25th Amendment.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
