Re: the Aug. 19 guest column "We expected better from Republicans in Congress."
I want to commend Pete and Pat Likins for their guest column. It should be required reading to politicians, and wannabe politicians, of both parties. Although we have seen some excesses in the past by all politicians, the current administration has abused the truth in an unprecedented way. Hopefully, this is a phase we will overcome in the near future as more citizens have the courage to speak out and demand an honest effort to deal with the issues facing this country.
Elias Toubassi
East side
