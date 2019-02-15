If one analyzes Trumpian Republican priorities, a common thread seems to stand out. We often see a remarkable lack of compassion and empathy underlying so many GOP federal and state initiatives. Sadly, they could frequently be characterized as mean spirited. Examples: gutting health care, challenging women's reproductive rights, feeding bias against LGBTQ persons, separating immigrant children from parents, suppressing the vote, fear mongering around all immigration — even for asylum seekers — and shutting down the federal government to build a wall to physically and metaphorically separate people.
Many of these same Republicans fight against any form of gun safety and climate regulations and often have made minorities in America feel like "the other." It's time to acknowledge this thread running through Republican politics in 2019. Why is it that so many good and decent citizens still support unloving, compassionless policies? Frequently these same people beautifully exemplify loving kindness in their daily lives, and yet they continue to be loyal members of the Trumpian Republican base. Where's the logic?
Naomi Colburn
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.