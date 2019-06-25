I had an opportunity to teach English in Hungary and Poland this month. It was a chance to see Budapest and Krakow, and to meet Polish and Hungarian citizens. Since Soviet withdrawal, both countries are alive and appear prosperous. They are also countries that still remember oppression. In Budapest, "The house of terror museum" vividly demonstrates the brutality of Soviet occupation. The museum walls are lined with pictures of Hungarian people who were tortured and executed. I could not help think about recent Russian incursion into our electoral process. I can't think of anything we have done to prevent future Russian influence in our electoral process. It actually seems that some politicians want their help. I believe to accept the help of a foreign government especially Russia is unethical, immoral, unamerican and criminal.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.