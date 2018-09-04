I laughed out loud at Fitz's cartoon with the Russian flag at half mast for Trump. Admittedly, mostly in anticipation of the howls of outrage we'll hear from the supporters of a man too small and petty to acknowledge the more than 60 years of service given this country by a great patriot and true war hero — until he was forced into it by the American Legion. You take care of those bone spurs, Donny. I hear they can be very painful.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.