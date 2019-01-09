I would like to thank the president who, in his address to the nation, pointed out that, since “wealthy people” build walls around their property, we should build something similar around our own country. The analogy is nearly perfect. Just as with some families, the walls never do anything to stop the spoiled brat progeny who, despite their families success and good name, are still going to get their heroin or whatever other contraband they demand.
Whether with a country or a family the burden arises from within, and there is no wall — no matter how majestic or imposing — that will change this reality. I respectfully implore all of our leaders to abandon this wasteful and futile project.
Richard Wernert
Foothills
