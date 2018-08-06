The “Protect Interstate Commerce Act” Iowa Representative Steve King’s amendment to the Farm Bill is extremely dangerous.
It states that if one state permits the production of the sale of a particular agricultural product, no matter how hazardous or unacceptable the production process, every other state would have to do so as well.
The King legislation could undermine hundreds of duly-enacted laws on puppy mills, extreme confinement of farm animals, diseased livestock, pesticide exposure, child labor, fire-safe cigarettes, alcohol, and even reverse the ban on horse, dog, and cat meat.
It is opposed by over 220 groups, hundreds of farmers, veterinarians, legal experts, faith leaders, government officials, and citizens.
The threat is urgent and real. Congressman O’Halleran sits on the committee finalizing the Farm Bill. Tell him to protect food safety and animal welfare by stopping the King Amendment from being in the Farm Bill by calling 202-225-3361.
Betsy Klein
Sedona
