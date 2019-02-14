I read Article II of the Constitution and Federalist Paper No. 68 to prepare for writing a letter about the Electoral College. I was trying to trim it down to 150 words when I read “Revise the Electoral College” in the letters on Feb. 12, a proposal to distribute electoral votes in proportion to the popular votes in the state.
The “winner-take-all” scenario is not required by the Constitution so an amendment is not required. The authority to select electors rests entirely with the individual states so we (and citizens of other states) just need to petition our state representatives to change the system so “battleground states” don’t get all the attention and every vote will count. There are other ideas out there, but proportional representation is the simplest. We want the candidates to listen to all of us, not just voters in Ohio and Florida.
Valerie Craig
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.