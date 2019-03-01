In the 1970s a pop singing group, Stealers Wheel had a hit record titled 'Stuck In The Middle With You.' It was also known as 'Stuck In The Middle.' As an Independent voter I am looking at the slate of presidential candidates for the 2020 election and all I see are crazies to the Left of me and crazies to the Right of me and I'm wondering which loser I might be forced to vote for. Perhaps they can come up with a Middle Of the Road party to represent us because I really don't want to be Stuck In The Middle with the current crop of radicals from both sides of the aisle. What to do, what to do??!!
Herb Stark
Mooresville, N.C.
