It’s pretty silly to say that walls don’t work because they aren’t 100 percent effective. The purpose is to keep all but the most determined out. Or, in a prison, all but the most determined in. Looked at this way, the Berlin Wall and Great Wall worked as intended. And that’s what a wall on the Mexican border would do.
At the same time, libertarian principles say all non-criminal, healthy persons should be welcome. But they must come in legally. The perfect compromise is a wall plus the equivalent of an Ellis Island on the border.
Al Westerfield
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.